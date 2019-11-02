We have a few warm days ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight conditions are going to be pretty chilly, we will see temperatures drop down into the mid 30s. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with temperatures close to 70 degrees. But Monday will be even warmer with a high in the low 70s thanks to some return flow in the atmosphere. However, Monday evening we will see a cold front come into the forecast that will drop us just a few degrees on Tuesday. Rain chances return back into the forecast starting Wednesday.