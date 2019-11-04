ACSO, WCSO capture suspect after Sunday morning chase

ARCHERY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were called into action to help the Archer County Sheriff’s Office early on November 3.
At around 1:50 a.m., Wichita County deputies responded to SH 79 to assist Archer County Sheriff’s Office with a chase.
The car was eventually stopped near Henry S. Grace Freeway and Ditto Lane when a Wichita County Deputy successfully placed spike strips.
The driver, Jimmy Dean Andrews, 53, got out of the car and ran from officers. Andrews was caught and placed under arrest before being taken to the Archer County Detention Center where he was booked on Monday morning.
He was charged with theft over $30,000 but under $150,000, possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm.
This wasn’t Andrews’ first involvement in a chase with authorities. On July 31, he led WFPD officers and WCSO deputies on a chase around Wichita Falls. A pit maneuver was used to stop Andrews. At that time he was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Andrews remains in the Archer County Jail with a bond for these newest charges set at $90,000 combined.
