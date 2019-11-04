BBB Briefs: Increase in ‘Whaling’ scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is once again receiving reports of a ‘whaling’ scam affecting the local business community.
Cosme Ojeda from the BBB joined Jake in the studio to talk about the increase in scams, specifically ‘whaling’ scams.
‘Whaling’ is a form of phishing and the goal of ‘whaling’ attacks are to trick an employee into revealing personnel or corporate data, however, in local cases managers were tricked into sending money.
Employees are reporting:
- Caller is pretending to be with corporate headquarters security for the company
- They tell the manager that the General Manager or Store Manager is suspected of Fraud
- The call usually is placed after banking hours
- They continue the story saying they are conducting an internal audit and need an emergency deposit.
- Once the employee agrees, they direct the employee to the nearest retailer where they’re instructed to purchase re-loadable cards with cash.
- Once the money is loaded onto the card, they request the card information that allows the scammer to obtain the funds anywhere in the world
This warning is aimed at all employees in the area that work at any food service location.
Education and awareness are the best ways to stop this scam in it’s tracks.
You can report scams like this or any other scam online, here.
