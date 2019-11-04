Find out how to donate gently used socks to those in need locally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As winter time rolls into Texoma, warm feet and toes will make a big difference for those surviving the cold temperatures.
News Channel 6 and Star Image Dentistry are teaming up to collect socks, in the Sox Appeal, for the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
You can drop off gently used socks just inside the front door at News Channel 6 studio, located at 3601 Seymour Hwy, or at StarImage Dentistry, located at 2200 Kell W. Blvd.
They will be collected and then delivered to the men, women and children in need at Faith Mission.
You have until November 15 to get your socks donated.
