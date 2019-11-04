The impact Yajaira Garcia’s death has left on family and friends a year later

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the wake of tragedy, Yajaira Garcia’s death has sparked a movement that is only continuing to grow.
Today, family and friends gathered at her cross on Hammon Ranch road and at her family home to not only remember her but to continue the fight for justice.
Her death sparked a movement, #JusticeforYajaira, and friends could be seen today wearing buttons and holding flyers in support of ending gun violence.
“Gun violence is a real thing and it happens within our community and it could happen to anybody at any day at any moment,” said Nadia Serna.
A family friend, Yajaira’s death inspired Nadia Serna to run for president of MSU’s Amnesty International chapter and to continue to speak out on domestic violence.
“It’s been really tough. Just trying to stay strong for family and friends, and just doing whatever I can to support in any way possible,” said Serna.
Over the past year childhood friend Monse Benitez has actively spoken out about maintaining Yajaira’s legacy, and educating the community about the facts around her death.
“Just because she was a friend, I feel like it’s really important for me to do what I;m good at, to make it of use,” said Benitez.
“To have people show up the way they do, to show that this person’s loved one, in this case Yajaira, is not forgotten,” added Vern Landavazo, “she’s still loved and still thought about and still impacting people.”
Having gone through their own tragedy, Bianka and Vern Landavazo have been by the Garcia’s side since Yajaira’s death.
“It’s just... we have to figure out a way to stop the madness and hopefully that enough people get touched by these stories we can do something... anything,” said Vern.
They say the trial of Joshua Christopher Ray Cook, the man accused of murdering Yajaira, will be unbelievably difficult for the family.
“But it’s a necessary thing to know that that person did not die in vain and that they got justice, at least in the eyes of the law, and that justice that they deserve,” said Vern, “we have more work to do.”
Joshua Christopher Ray Cook remains in jail, with his trial set for February 3, 2020.
