Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for forgery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls needs your help finding a man wanted for forgery.
His name is Kevin Clark Boren, a 33-year-old Wichita Falls resident.
Kevin has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
This fugitive should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to approach this subject yourself.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this fugitive, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area, you are asked to call 1-800-322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the Boren, you could earn a reward up to $500, with board approval
