Multiple cold fronts come through over next 7 days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday in Wichita Falls we made it to 74 degrees, and despite a chilly Monday morning, this afternoon will be relatively warm. Two or three cold fronts will sweep through Texoma over the next 7 days but not all cold fronts will be equal in strength. The first cold front will arrive late this afternoon but it won’t make a big impact on our temperatures. Like yesterday, today is going to be a relatively warm day with high temperatures in the low 70s.
The aforementioned cold front will arrive later this afternoon turning our winds northerly. But temperatures will remain mild even after the front passes through. The weather pattern over the United States is one that will keep cold fronts moving into North Texas on a regular basis. the coolest weather of the week looks to come Thursday into Friday
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.