Multiple cold fronts come through over next 7 days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday in Wichita Falls we made it to 74 degrees, and despite a chilly Monday morning, this afternoon will be relatively warm. Two or three cold fronts will sweep through Texoma over the next 7 days but not all cold fronts will be equal in strength. The first cold front will arrive late this afternoon but it won’t make a big impact on our temperatures. Like yesterday, today is going to be a relatively warm day with high temperatures in the low 70s.