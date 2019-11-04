N. Texas Workforce Solutions holds ‘Hiring Red, White and You’ job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Beth Hinkle joined Jake in studio to talk about a job fair this week.
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will host the 8th Annual Statewide Hiring Red, White and You job fair on November 7.
Starting at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Region 9 Education Service Center located at 301 Loop 11.
Priority access runs from 11:00 a.m. to noon (active duty, veterans, partners and registered) and the general public will be let inside from noon to 2:00 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
65 employers are scheduled to attend this Thursday’s job fair.
To get ahead of the game you can create your WorkInTexas.com profile.
In cooperation with the 28 Local Workforce Development Boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott; Hiring Red, White and You connects Texan veterans and their partners with Texan employers that value the discipline, experience and other exceptional qualities gained through a military background.
Last year over 12,300 job seekers and over 2,100 employers attended the job fairs statewide in 2018.
Since starting the program in 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 84,153 job seekers, including 35,485 Veterans and 48,668 partners, along with 14,420 employers and over 2,027 same-day hires.
There are an estimated 1.7 million total veterans in Texas, of that number 967,000 are working currently or actively seeking a job.
By holding Hiring Red, White and You job fairs across Texas, employers can easily connect to highly qualified servicemen and servicewomen across the state.
For any more help you can call 940-322-1801 opt. 2.
You can bypass waiting in the long lines by registering for the event, here.
