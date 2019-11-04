Vendors from around the country attend Christmas Magic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls held their Christmas Magic event starting on Nov. 1 with vendors coming from a wide variety of local and national areas.
“This is the market where you can come to get all of your Christmas shopping done," Carmen Hill, merchant co-chair with the Junior League of Wichita Falls. "We have 102 vendors all the way from California to Canada. We have gifts for all kinds of people.”
The money raised from goes to schools such as Zundy and Burgess Elementary and it’s also used to fund community events sponsored by the JLWF.
“All the money that we raise goes back into the community for our community plan and most of it helps the children in our community," Hill said. "It’s our biggest fundraiser.”
One of the vendors, Usborne Books & More, is a European-based company that came out from Oklahoma City.
“I feel like bringing books, especially of this quality, into Wichita Falls is really important. I love doing this. I’ve been doing this for three years now,” Cierra Jennings, team leader with Usborne Books & More, said.
Jennings said she finds their book selection interesting because it doesn’t have anything mainstream like Disney princesses. Their books are either original stories or classics with original illustrations.
Jennings said Usborne Books & More tries not to include taxis or buses in their books because they could confuse people because they look different based on what country they are from.
“Our specialty is really non-fiction books that are super engaging for the child so like lift-the-flap books and books that bring interest and engagement for a child to then be learning about something like the Earth or space,” Jennings said.
There were also local vendors including the metal designers from The Burn Shop.
“Man we’ve had a great weekend," Keith Wineinger, owner of The Burn Shop, said. "We’ve enjoyed it. We’ve had a good time. We’ve had a good turn out.”
The Burn Shop creates custom signage, wall art, grill grates, fire pits and grilling accessories our of metal.
“A lot of our ideas come from our customers," Wineinger said. "They come to us with an idea and we turn that into a metal reality so to speak.”
