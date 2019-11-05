Camp Fire North Texas Sustaining Membership Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jeff Watts, a chairperson from Camp Fire North Texas, joined Jake in studio to talk about the Annual Camp Fire Sustaining Membership Drive.
Camp Fire North Texas will kick-off its Annual Sustaining Membership Drive on November 6.
Members of the Board of Directors and Advisory Board will be contacting possible donors to ask them to partner with Camp Fire to ensure the funding for their community programs.
If you would like to make an online donation, click here.
The kids in the Wichita Falls community participate in a wide variety of programs that are designed to stimulate curiosity, promote creativity and build character.
Programs provided by Camp Fire include Traditional Club, Special Services (the after-school program), Day Camp and Swimming and Outdoor/Environmental Education.
Last year, Camp Fire was able to help over 2,000 members in their programs.
Camp Fire is an all-inclusive youth development organization, focused on providing skills necessary to lead productive lives.
Children in these programs are surrounded with positive role models who help foster a sense of security and belonging.
Memberships are $15 per year per child or $35 per year for a family.
For more information you can visit the Camp Fire North Texas offices at 2414 9th St., the Camp Fire North Texas website, the Facebook page, call 940-322-5209 or email programdirector@campfirentx.com.
