Drive-Thru Food Drive coming mid-November

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ever wanted to donate food to those in need, but didn’t want to get out in the cold to do so? This may be your answer.
First National Bank of Wichita Falls will hold its first-ever, “Drive-Thru Food Drive,” on November 15.
Employees will be out accepting donations of non-perishable food items from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The food drive will be at the Midwestern Parkway at Taft Branch, located at 2304 Midwestern Pkwy, across from D.L. Ligon Coliseum.
Don’t worry about getting out of your car, they ask that you just hand your donation out of your car window.
First National Bank hopes to reach their goal of 2,019 pounds of food to donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
For more information you can visit the First National Bank website or the Facebook page.
Examples of non-perishable items that are accepted include:
- Canned Tuna and Salmon
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Canned or Dry Soups
- Tea Bags
- Ground Coffee
- Canned Pasta
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Fruit
- Hot and Cold Cereals
- Rice
- Cake Mixes
- Pancake Mix
- Powdered Milk
- Packaged Pasta (Macaroni & Cheese, etc.)
- Juice Boxes
- Canned Juices
- Canned Beans
- Canned Gravy
- Granulated Sugar
- Baby Food & Cereal
- Baby Formula
- Granola Bars
- Cereal Bars
