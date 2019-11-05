Election Day: What are we voting on anyways?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s November 5, which means it is Election Day for Texans in this non-Presidential voting year.
Poll workers in Wichita Falls said they saw a steady stream of voters even in the middle of the day.
As of 5:00 p.m. they had 2630 people vote in-person, with 3674 early voters.
The busiest locations in Wichita Falls were First Assembly of God, Texas Highway Department and First Christian.
There are several items on the ballot for Texans and Wichita Falls residents this year to vote on before polls close at 7:00 p.m., if you aren’t sure where you should go to vote, click here.
There are 10 constitutional amendments up to vote:
Proposition 1 (HJR 72): “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition 2 (SJR 79): “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition 3 (HJR 34): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition 4 (HJR 38): “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Proposition 5 (SJR 24): “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing,and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition 6 (HJR 12): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Proposition 7 (HJR 151): “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition 8 (HJR 4): “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition 9 (HJR 95): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition 10 (SJR 32): “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
Of course, Wichita Falls residents also had the Hotel Occupancy Tax vote, where the City was hoping to approve an additional 2% tax rate for hotel and motel visitors to Wichita Falls, with the money raised being promised toward MPEC and Memorial Auditorium improvements.
In Bowie there are three contested races; two City Council seats are up as well as the race for Mayor.
In Bellevue voters are looking at the approval of a $4.5 million school bond.
We’ll be tracking these results for you tonight stay with News Channel 6 for more election information.
