Fire in WF killed multiple pets, caused thousands in damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Fire Department officials say a house fire near Castaway Cove caused thousands in damages and left five pets dead.
Monday firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in the 1600 block of Star Vista Drive to find a fire in the kitchen that quickly spread to the attic.
WFFD was able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes, but when the home was searched firefighters found three cats and two dogs that had died inside the home, presumably from smoke inhalation.
The damage from this fire is estimated at $40,000.
The owners were not home at the time of the fire but fire officials helped them remove some personal belongings from the house when they were notified of the fire.
The cause of this fire is still being investigated, stick with News Channel 6 for more information as it becomes available.
