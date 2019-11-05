Good rain chances move in Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ve had to make some adjustments in the forecast based on the latest weather data. Those adjustments include increasing rain chances significantly for tomorrow and bumping temperatures down for Thursday. we are now confident that Texoma will see rain tomorrow afternoon and evening, and those good rain chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday morning.
A few disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere will sweep from west to east across Texas bringing good rain chances into the area by midday Wednesday. There is some hope we will see enough rain to make an impact on our drought. The latest model data suggests rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in parts of the Red River Valley. Thursday is going to be a cold day with temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon was strong North winds.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.