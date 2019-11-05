MSU Texas opens Area Health Education Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - To help serve the medial needs of Wichita Falls and surrounding counties, Midwestern State University has now opened the North Central Texas Area Health Education Center.
“There are three million Texans who live outside of urban or metro areas who don't have access to quality healthcare, Sarah Long, director of the education center said.
The center’s goal is to better serve the rural regions of Texoma by teaching the next generation of healthcare professionals.
“We want to train those individuals and then send them back into those rural community to work. So that we don’t have a healthcare worker shortage,” Long said.
Located on the south side of the campus in the old alumni center, they're recruiting students through programs at high schools and other colleges in the eleven counties the center will serve. It will span a wide range of professions, from nursing assistants all the way to physicians.
Getting more students interested in the medical field locally will allow these rural clinics and hospitals to be properly maintained when people need help.
“In a medical emergency time is of the essence, it's so important that they have access to care right then, Long said
University Provost Dr. James Johnston says when it comes staffing rural facilities Area Health Education Center programs bring qualified candidates to the places they know best, serving their own backyard.
“They come from this region they're educated here they do their clinicals here they're more likely to stay in this area,” Dr. Johnston said.
The new regional center is overseen by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, but the way they decide to face the issues found in Texoma, is up to MSU Texas. They now join the network of 260 other centers across the county.
