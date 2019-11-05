Munday’s Corcoran stepping down after 15 seasons

MUNDAY, Texas (TNN) - After 19 seasons at Munday high school, 15 as the head football coach, Patrick Corcoran has decided to step down as the head football coach at the end of the season.
Corcoran said it felt like the right time to go and he's looking forward to more time with his family.
While in Munday, the Moguls went 122-58 in his 15 years, including two state championships in 2007 and in 2012.
His final game with the Moguls will be this Friday on the road at Memphis.
