Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week is definitely big in high school football but we had some huge performances last Friday, including our player of the week who comes from the six-man ranks.
Notre Dame's Andrew Koch could not be stopped Friday night against Wichita Christian.
Koch threw for 162 yards and three touchdown, but he also ran for 173 yards and four scores.
So all in all, he had 335 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Knights big win over the Stars.
Notre Dame is off this week and have to wait to see the outcome of the Wichita Christian game to find out if they made the playoffs.
Congratulations to Andrew.
Previous winners:
WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson
WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks
WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall
WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green
WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke
WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez
WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn
WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs
