Over $13,000 raised at first Rider/Old High Home run Derby

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It is Rider/ Old High week in Texoma and what better ways to kick off the festivities than with a sporting event, except this one had the players a little out of their element.
Football players from Rider and Wichita Falls High School competed in a home run derby tonight to raise money toward the Miracle League.
Over $13,000 were raised tonight as players and coaches combined for more than 40 home runs.
It was also a chance for former Raider and now Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chase Anderson to come back to Texoma and he says he is just thankful for everything the town gave to him.
“Coming back here is humble beginnings and I love giving back to the community that gave so much to me and gave me the opportunity to pursue baseball," Anderson said, who was traded from Milwaukee to Toronto that morning. "I love Wichita Falls and I always will.”
This was just the first time they have done this homerun derby, but I have a feeling they will be doing it in the future.
