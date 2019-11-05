Suspect arrested following standoff with Wichita Falls PD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A standoff with police has ended with one suspect in Wichita Falls PD custody.
Police officials say they where called to the 2800 block of Featherton Ave. around 5:45 p.m. where 2 females where possibly being held by a male suspect. Upon arrival police where able to get the 2 females out of the home but the suspect would not come out. SWAT, negotiators, and about 20 WFPD respond to the call.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. police served a search and arrest warrant, taking Roshuan Moore 28, into custody. He has been charged with Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction.
