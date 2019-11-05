WF Alliance for Arts and Culture Regional Exhibition on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Madeline Calcotte joined Jake in studio to talk about the Regional Museum Exhibition happening this weekend.
The Regional Museum Exhibition will be set up at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU TX from November 9 to November 16.
The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will be showcasing the natural history, unique heritage and fine arts of the Texoma region together in one exhibition opening at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University, located at 2 Eureka Circle.
The exhibition offers an opportunity to meet the staff from area museums, see sample exhibitions from collections of museums across Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger counties.
This exhibit will allow visitors hands-on activities in exhibits, connect children and families with a variety of museum collections and give local educators ideas for their teaching careers.
The Regional Museum Network and this exhibition are made possible with support from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information you can check out the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture website, Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
