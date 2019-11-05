WF community react to proposed new MPEC hotel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Last week funds were approved by the 4B board to build a new hotel in the middle of the MPEC parking lot in Wichita Falls.. The goal is to attract more conventions to come to Wichita Falls, thus bringing more tourists dollars.
Not everyone thinks a hotel is a good move for the city. What it boils down to is business owners are thrilled they looked at it as an opportunity to show off their businesses more people, and as for the community well, many of them have questions.
"It is going to bring business to the city, but how much business it's going to bring and who is really going to benefit from the hotel," said Tyrone Kimball, Owner of Wichita Boot and Shoe Care Center. He opened his business earlier this year, and it is doing so well they are looking to expand.
Kimball says while downtown is improving, there is still work to be done with several vacant buildings, and cracked sidewalks.
“Anything new would be a blessing for the Wichita Falls area. However, at the same time, some things I feel that we have some things we need to straighten up and clean up before we start talking about a hotel-motel,” said Kimball.
Wichita Falls Convention & Visitor Center said in 2018, visitors spent over 202 million dollars in Wichita Falls and that, that money saved residents an average of more 500.00 per household. Stats like that make business owners like Brooke Willis Owner/Chocolatier of B Cocoa excited.
"I think it is fantastic! When we were featured on the Daytripper, we got so many out of visitors that want to come in and try our chocolate. I think it is just a great way to get more people from out of town when they are on their downtime and not at a convention or doing anything else, to come out and check out some of the unique locally owned businesses we have down here, said Willis.
The next step for the hotel project is to go to a vote at the city council meeting on November 19 at which time they will vote for or against the use of 4B money.
