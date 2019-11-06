Arrest made in October murder case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is behind bars following the murder of a local man.
On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., Tyrone Smith, 30, was arrested in the 1800 block of Las Cruces Lane on a Capital Murder warrant stemming from the murder of 41-year-old Eddie Donte Hill that occurred on October 26
That’s when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Warford in reference to a possible shooting where a witness had said an unknown male suspect had shot Hill. When police arrived, they found Hill inside the residence. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
During the investigation, detectives got a Crime Stoppers tip that helped lead to the arrest warrant being issued on Smith.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.