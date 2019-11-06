Election Day: Hotel Motel Tax Rate passes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hotel Motel Tax Rate has officially passed.
68% and 72% of the almost 6,000 votes cast were in favor of raising the tax to fund needed improvements at the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium.
They had 2630 vote in-person, with 3674 early votes as of 5:00 p.m. on November 5, just two hours before the polls closed.
The busiest locations were First Assembly of God, Texas Highway Department and First Christian.
On November 5, Wichita Falls residents showed out to vote on the Hotel Motel Tax rate, a proposition that would increase the tax rate of people staying in hotels in Wichita Falls with the money raised being promised toward MPEC and Memorial Auditorium improvements.
“I think it is fantastic! When we were featured on the Daytripper, we got so many out of visitors that want to come in and try our chocolate. I think it is just a great way to get more people from out of town when they are on their downtime and not at a convention or doing anything else, to come out and check out some of the unique locally owned businesses we have down here,” said Brooke Willis Owner/Chocolatier of B Cocoa.
The hotel motel tax is the tax paid to the city when someone stays in a hotel in Wichita Falls. If a 2% increase is approved by voters, that money helps the city’s venues become more attractive, all without costing taxpayers a dime.
“There are some improvements that are needed that are big ticket items,” General Manager of the MPEC said. He also said the roof is the first thing they want to fix in the MPEC, “The exhibition hall roof alone is a $1 million.”
A new roof animal stalls, and room dividers are just some of the things Tipton says the MPEC, Kay Yeager Coliseum, and Ag Center need. All of that could be purchased, if the hotel occupancy tax is passed
The damaged animal stalls means Tim Shafer has had to turn away some events because the equipment could potentially injure animals.
“Now hopefully we can do that and make ourselves a little bit more appealing and attractive to some of these events that we can’t do right now,” Tipton said.
The proposed increase would raise the tax rate on people staying in hotels by 2%, Meaning a $50 hotel room would cost you $1 more, a $100 room would be $2 more and a $150 room would be $3 more.
“Any city throughout the state, if they collect those revenues from the hotels, the money can only go towards promotion of the convention and tourism industries,” Director of the cities convention and visitor’s bureau Lindsay Barker explained.
When it comes time to vote, the increase is split into two parts on the ballot; One for the MPEC and one for memorial auditorium. To get funding each issue needs at least 51% of the vote in its favor. If they both get that much, then the money is split between the two. The city of Wichita Falls decided on the tax increase to fund the infrastructure issues the buildings have. It was separated into two items to vote on because the two areas where too far apart to be lumped together.
“This is an alternative that they have put forth to our voters as a way to pay for this cost, without having to pull the money from somewhere else in the budget,” Barker said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.