Hotel tax passed in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls voters supported ordinances that will help bring in revenue to go towards improvements for Memorial Auditorium and the MPEC.
The Hotel Occupancy Tax will raise the tax rate by 2% for hotel and motel visitors in Wichita Falls.
The revenue will help make much needed repairs in the aging Memorial Auditorium, as well as the MPEC.
Spectra General Manager Michael Tipton is glad voters supported it and is positive that it will help bring more events to the MPEC.
“It’s what we need to really take these venues to the next level, and be able to book more up to date entertainment than we’ve been able to book so far,” Tipton said.
One of the biggest repairs that is needed is on the MPEC’s roof.
Those with the Convention and Visitors Bureau hope that with an updated MPEC and more events, more people will visit Wichita Falls.
“It provides us a funding mechanism without having to burden our citizens. You can’t have a facility operational that has so many roof issues,” Communications and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker stated.
68.65% of voters supported Proposition A, going towards the MPEC. 72.46% voted in favor of Proposition B, going towards Memorial Auditorium.
Next, the Wichita Falls City Council will have to ratify the election.
Repair projects are expected to begin in the spring of 2020
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.