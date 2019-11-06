Mighty Military Kids Readers visit local students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday morning at around 9:00 a.m. students at Cunningham Elementary were in for a treat.
The Sheppard Spouses’ Club (SSC) visited the children at Cunningham to read to them as part of their November mini-club.
They call the volunteers who participate in this program the SSC Mighty Military Kids Readers.
Readers volunteer their time to visit local students and provide them with an educational and fun experience through reading.
