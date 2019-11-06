Playoff atmosphere expected for Rider/Old High matchup

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “It’s live, there’s a lot of people, it’s action-packed and it’s intense," Rider’s Ranse Radtke said.
“It’s crazy, everyone is very excited and energetic for this game every year,” WFHS’s Zy Gravitt said.
“Intense, it feels like a playoff game,” Rider’s Jack Hatch said.
“You’ll never have that experience again,” WFHS’s Dominic Milyiori said.
The time has come for the biggest rivalry game in Texoma and it’s the Blitz on 6 Game of the Week.
15,000 people will fill the stands at Memorial Stadium when Rider and Old High square off this Friday.
It’s a great way to end the high school football regular season, but it hasn’t always been the last game of the year.
Just as recent as two years ago, this game was played early in district play and right in the middle of the season.
Back in 2016, this game was played in September.
But both Marc Bindel and Grant Freeman didn’t like that because they say the biggest games should happen at the end of the season.
“I like it at the end of the season because it’s like a playoff game," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. "It’s the same atmosphere, the same intensity. I think it prepares you, win or lose, for the next round.”
“That’s why we wanted to move this game back to this spot," WFHS head coach Grant Freeman said. "So your kids were used to playing in a big game before you go into the playoffs.”
Both teams head into this week with some momentum coming off 20+ point victories last week, but historically Rider has control of this rivalry.
The Coyotes haven’t won since 2014 and only have two wins in the past 10 years.
Saying that, we have had several really good close games in the past few years and this one has the chance to be a classic.
Kick-off is Friday night at 7 at Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.