Senator Pat Fallon to speak in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - State Senator Pat Fallon will be a guest speaker for the North Texas Home Builders Association at a luncheon on Nov. 7.
The event is not open to the public.
Sen. Fallon is currently representing the 30th district in the Texas Senate.
Following the luncheon, Sen. Fallon will be stopping by for a live interview on News Channel 6’s 5 p.m. newscast.
The NTX HBA provides materials or services that create new homes and apartments in eight different counties including Archer, Baylor, Clay, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young county.
