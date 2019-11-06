WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hosting its "U Can share" food drive this week to ensure that no one in Texoma goes hungry this holiday season.
The food drive goes until November 17th, and includes all surrounding Uniteds, including Burkburnett, Vernon and Graham.
Customers can buy a pre-packaged bag at the register, or purchase items of their own, all of which will be donated back to the food bank.
“We already serve about five thousand individuals every week, and we know that number is going to increase making our shelves pretty low on food”, CEO of the WF Area Food Bank Kara Nickens said. “We just distributed over 750,000 lbs of food this summer, so it’s really important for Texoma to step up and make sure that nobody goes hungry during this time of year.”
Right now the food bank is mostly in need of canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, and proteins such as canned chicken and tuna.
