Wednesday will be mild with a few thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather over the next 24 hours is going to keep us busy in the First Alert Weather Center. We have a chance of thunderstorms today, widespread heavy rain tonight, and temperatures falling drastically behind a cold front tomorrow. As you’re traveling along this morning don’t be surprised if you encounter patchy dense fog. Today rain chances get better as the day goes on with a chance of hit & miss thunderstorms. We’ll see more widespread heavy rainfall later tonight. Based on the latest weather data we’re expecting 1 1/2 to 3 inch rains area-wide with isolated 3 1/2 to 4 inch totals in spots.
Aa cold front will come through overnight making Thursday much colder than today. Rain chances will remain good through Thursday morning. Thanks to strong North winds, wind chills will be in the 30s Thursday afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
