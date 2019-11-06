Wednesday will be mild with a few thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather over the next 24 hours is going to keep us busy in the First Alert Weather Center. We have a chance of thunderstorms today, widespread heavy rain tonight, and temperatures falling drastically behind a cold front tomorrow. As you’re traveling along this morning don’t be surprised if you encounter patchy dense fog. Today rain chances get better as the day goes on with a chance of hit & miss thunderstorms. We’ll see more widespread heavy rainfall later tonight. Based on the latest weather data we’re expecting 1 1/2 to 3 inch rains area-wide with isolated 3 1/2 to 4 inch totals in spots.