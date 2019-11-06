Wichita Falls YSO Fall Concert on Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jean Hall joined Jake in studio to talk about the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Fall Concert.
The Symphonic Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, and ensembles will be performing for the community this Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Akin Auditorium on the MSU Texas campus.
They will also be live-streaming this event for those who cannot physically attend.
The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra (WFYSO) is a non-profit dedicated to providing the youth of Texoma with opportunities to expand their wheelhouse into classical music by learning and performing a challenging pieces.
The WFYSO holds auditions twice a year for junior high and high school students interested in becoming a part of the Symphony Orchestra.
Rehearsals take place every Sunday at the Instrumental Music Hall at Midwestern State University.
The WFYSO performs two to three concerts each season.
Concerts are free to the public.
Ensemble opportunities are also available.
For more information you can visit the WFYSO website, Facebook page or Facebook event page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.