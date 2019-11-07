Arrest warrant for murder filed in Oct. death at Lawton bar

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County District Attorney’s office has filed a first degree murder warrant in connection to the shooting death of Tahiba Willis.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Jamar Angel Jackson has been named as the suspect in Willis’ death.
In the filing, a Lawton Police Department detective said he obtained surveillance video from the G-Spot bar located on West Cache Road which showed Jackson inside the club the night of the shooting. The detective spoke with a witness who said they saw Jackson outside the building with a hand gun and witnessed him fire three or four rounds 10-15 feet away from Willis.
Willis was hit in the chest and abdomen and later died from his injuries.
Court documents show Jackson is currently out on bond after felony charges were filed against him earlier this year. Those charges include unauthorized use of a vehicle, knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
