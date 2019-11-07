A brutal wind keeps us cold all day Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to a brutally cold wind that’s going to remain with us through the day. We also have some light rain falling across Texoma. Temperatures were in the 60s early this morning before the cold front blasted in. In the wake of the front, temperatures are going to be in the thirties all day. Winds are going to be strong out of the North all day and we’ll probably see light rain or drizzle through midday. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing as light rain and drizzle fall across the area this morning.