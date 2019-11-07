1 dead, 2 injured in overnight car wreck

No other vehicles were involved

One person is dead following an overnight wreck in the Falls (Source: Mason Brighton)
By Angie Lankford | November 7, 2019 at 4:50 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 4:50 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is dead after an overnight crash in Wichita Falls.

It happened at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Champions Court just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wichita Falls police say the truck hit a tree.

An area of Midwestern Parkway was partially blocked off during the night as they re-routed drivers until the wreck could be cleared.

Police say two other people were sent to United Regional with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating if weather played a part in the accident.

