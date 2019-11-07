1 dead, 2 injured in overnight car wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is dead after an overnight crash in Wichita Falls.
It happened at the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Champions Court just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Wichita Falls police say the truck hit a tree.
An area of Midwestern Parkway was partially blocked off during the night as they re-routed drivers until the wreck could be cleared.
Police say two other people were sent to United Regional with unknown injuries.
Police are investigating if weather played a part in the accident.
