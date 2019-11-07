Falls Town Flyers moving up in 2nd year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers are about to hit the pitch much sooner than expected.
The Flyers announced a move to a bigger league as the team prepares for its second year.
After a successful first season, the Falls Town Flyers are joining the Major Arena Soccer League (M2 League) to be one of 10 teams along with former opponent, the Amarillo Bombers.
The Flyers will now start December 1st and play through March and the team says this is a great way to continue building the soccer community in Texoma.
“I think it tells you a lot about the community and about the talent here locally that we were asked to join a bigger league," Flyers GM and head coach Robert “Swanny” Swann. "If we weren’t good enough, we wouldn’t have been asked.
Also today, the team announced Swanny’s move to his new general manager role.
He says he will still be the coach for the time being but are looking at possibilities of bringing new people in.
The team will play 14 games this first season, including seven games inside the Kay Yeager with the Flyers season opener being the league’s first game of the year as well.
