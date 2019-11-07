GOTW Preview: Can the Coyotes defense disrupt the Raiders offense

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Playoff seeds are on the line Friday when the Rider Raiders and Wichita Falls Coyotes meet at Memorial Stadium.
The Raiders are in the playoffs but can lock up the two seed while the Coyotes could also take the two seed or even miss the playoffs if everything goes awry.
But for both teams, a win is the main priority because then you hold your own destiny and a big matchup in this one is the Old High defense against the Rider offense.
The Raiders are averaging 34 points a game this season while the Coyotes have only allowed 21 or more points twice since week two.
“Our offense has improved through its passing game a lot over the past few weeks," Rider junior WR Ranse Radtke said. "We’ve been airing it out a lot more and then our offense has been blocking pretty well for our running backs to get good yards.”
“O-Line has got to continue to improve," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. "Those guys are young and inexperienced coming in and they have continued to work and improve and get better at what they are doing.”
“If we just keep them in the pocket and don’t leave gaps open, I think we should keep them there," WFHS senior LB Dominic Milyiori said.
“The best thing that Jacob does is he doesn’t go down by one tackle," WFHS head coach Grant Freeman said. "So you are going to have to get guys to him and you are going to have to get multiple guys to him each play.”
Rider and Old High will kick off this Friday at 7 and the winner will host a first-round playoff game inside Memorial Stadium.
