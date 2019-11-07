Hirschi High school Veterans Day program and pre-deployment ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hirschi High School hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 6 and this year’s celebration also hosted a pre-deployment of Task Force 4-133 Field Artillery that will be heading overseas at the end of the year.
“It’s a great honor for us to be able to do this. Many of our students will never have the opportunity to be apart of something like this,” said Hirschi High School Principal Doug Albus.
The ceremony included a keynote address and a Proclamation from WF City council honoring all Veterans but especially Veterans working at all the local high schools with dog tags.
“It’s a great way for students to learn a little bit more about teachers and also honor them for the sacrifices that they have made not only as teachers but as service people,” said Cdt. Col. Sonya Ganeshram.
There was music from the Hirschi choir and band and some acknowledgment of the people who are the biggest supporters of those honored today: their families.
“Not only the veterans but the veterans’ families need to be recognized and appreciated because when the veterans go do their thing, whether it is wartime or just overseas, their families also serve so we need to show our appreciation to not only the veterans but their families as well,”said retired Lt. David Teichman.
For the first time, the Hirschi High School veterans celebration got to honor a Field Artillery group headed overseas after Thanksgiving.
“We are honored to be able to send the 4th- 133rd field Artillery off on a pre-mission to have them go into battle. They are going to be deployed overseas for nine months and we are honored to be a part of their send-off,” said Albus.
