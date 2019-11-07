Many move indoors for November ‘Encore!’ Artwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The After Hours Artwalk will make a special comeback for November, but many have decided to move inside downtown businesses to keep warm.
Downtown Development listened to the popular demand and decided to hold a chilly, “Encore! After Hours Artwalk,” on November 7.
Since the sun is setting earlier now, they are recommending you bring a battery or solar powered lights for your display if you plan to set up outside as well as a warning to dress accordingly.
If you are interested in a booth at the Farmer’s Market they ask you fill out this application.
They will also hold an event on the first Thursday in December.
December 5 there will be the Downtown Candle Walk.
A jacket might be appropriate for that event.
For more information you can always check out Downtown Wichita Falls Development, the After Hours Artwalk Facebook Page or the Downtown WF website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.