Walk honors veterans, active military members

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The annual Walk for Warriors hosted by Vernon College gives the community a chance to think of the impact military members have made on their lives.
“This is one time of the year if you don’t do it any other time do it this time, think of people you know and the service they gave to this country,” Debbie Alexander, veterans services coordinator, said.
The walk is just part of the event with fundraising for veteran’s groups being the goal. This year proceeds are going to Base Camp Lindsey.
“When we had the idea to first start this what we wanted to do was have a type of fundraiser to give back to a group who directly supports veterans in our community,” Alexander said.
In the past flags were sold for the flag garden, red for current service members, blue for veterans and white for those that have passed.
This year t-shirts are sold, letting anyone put a name on a flag to honor as many military members as they can.
“It’s another one of our community partners who we desperately need to make this a success. It takes all of us pulling together to take care of our vets, and they are all our vets,” Base Camp Lindsey board chair Steve Halloway said.
Halloway and Alexander know fewer people are directly impacted by veterans which is why honoring them like this is important.
“Less than 1 percent of America serves in the first place, so it’s a small percent of people that actually know and do what our veterans have done,” Halloway said.
All while making sure those that weren’t in the past, know they are always remembered.
“After Vietnam, our veterans did not come home to a hero’s welcome and they should have,” Alexander said.
Base Camp Lindsey will be hosting their own March of Honor on Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at City View High School.
