Walk for Warriors event Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College is hosting an annual event to celebrate veterans in the local community.
The Walk for Warriors and Appreciation Ceremony is happening Thursday evening.
This yearly walk benefits Base Camp Lindsey.
Registration will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Vernon College Century City Center parking lot, and the walk itself begins at 6:00 p.m.
After the walk at 6:30 p.m. there will be an Appreciation Ceremony for our veterans with a hamburger dinner following.
The registration will cost $20.
The Century City Center Campus is located at 4105 Maplewood Ave.
If you would like more information you can visit the Walk for Warriors event Facebook page, the Vernon College website or visit the Texas Veteran Commission website.
