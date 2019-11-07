Wichita Falls tourism is saving residents money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Convention and Visitors Bureau of Wichita Falls has released new statistics showing tourism is on the rise, and in a way, saving residents money.
It's an indirect saving and while taxpayers aren't going to see a lump sum of extra cash with more tourists meaning more money that the city can use for improvements.
Through statistics coming from the Texas Economic Development And Tourism Division, officials in Wichita Falls now have a dollar amount that residents save, thanks to tourism.
“That dollar figure was a little over $500 per household here in Wichita Falls,” Lindsey Barker, Communications and Marketing Director of Wichita Falls said. “When travelers are here, you know there are generating tax revenue, that could be a hotel tax revenue, that could be a sales tax revenue.”
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana says more tourism means taxes residents pay can go towards other needs the city has.
“Basically it relieves the local citizens of having to burden that with our general fund tax dollars,” Mayor Santellana said.
With the passing of the hotel motel tax increase, more money will now be used to improve the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium, venues used by tourists.
“It's kind of the fire feeding the fire, where you fix these facilities, they look nice, more people want to stay here, more conventions want to come to town and generates more revenue for us,” Santellana said.
Mayor Santellana believes bringing in events and conventions like the Horseshoe World Tournament and comic expo will be key in growing interest in Wichita Falls.
“A lot of people here like that we have Hotter N’ Hell, you might have ten, fifteen thousand visitors, but if you get five other event that have two thousand visitors you know in the aggregate that adds up to a lot of people coming to Wichita Falls. Sleeping in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, and helping us with sales tax,” Mayor Santellana said.
City officials project that revenue brought in by tourism will continue to increase in upcoming years as more money is being put towards making Wichita Falls a destination city.
