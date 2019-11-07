Workforce Solutions hosts veterans job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Employers and future employees gathered at Region Nine for the “Red, White and You” job fair hosted by Workforce Solutions North Texas on Thursday.
The event was created to help veterans across Texoma who have struggled to find jobs after their service in the military.
“These events are incredibly important for the community because it helps build up people who can have a life sustaining employment and we, the employers, need employees desperately at a 3% unemployment rate in this area and it just helps everybody overall,” Jill Brown, Workforce Solutions Interim-Executive Director, said.
Workforce Solutions hosted this event in hopes of helping veterans find jobs but it isn’t always an easy road for them.
“Often times we see in our resource lab many of the veterans who are struggling to find employment," Chris Enriquez, Veterans Career Adviser at Texas Veterans Commission, said. “Even though the unemployment rate is so low, there are still veterans are being missed and this is another opportunity, a great opportunity for them not to be missed and to come in and actually meet with someone that is looking to hire them."
Veteran advocates said the face-to-face interactions at job fairs are priceless.
“I know sometimes they get discouraged in our center because often times they apply online and they are not getting any responses where as here is an opportunity to come face to face with a hiring manager,” said Enriquez.
One veteran business owner in Wichita Falls loves hiring other veterans because they have similar mindsets.
“A lot of times, they have trouble getting jobs," Lee Ritchie, co-owner of Texoma Heating and Air, said. "Veterans come with a mindset, a military mindset, which I have myself. I relate to it, I understand it and it works really, really well in our industry because we have a mission to complete and we complete that mission.”
The last Workforce Solutions North Texas job fair of 2019 is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Quanah, Texas.
