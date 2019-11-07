“Wrapped in Love” blanket drive through Nov. 16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jackie Cheney from BeyondFaith Hospice joined Jake in the studio to talk to us about the “Wrapped in Love” blanket drive.
The drive will continue until November 16, so you still have time to donate a blanket.
The “Wrapped in Love” blanket drive benefits the Meals on Wheels Programs in Wichita Falls and Graham.
Chick-fil-a, located at 3704 Call Field Rd., partnered up again with BeyondFaith Hospice this year, so from November 10 through 16 they are offering a free sandwich coupon with a blanket donation made at the restaurant.
If you would like to mail in your blankets, they encourage you to mail them to either office:
Wichita Falls Office - 1702 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Graham Office - 604 Oak St. Suite 105, Graham, TX 76450
You can also buy a blanket from one of the Walmart locations and put it in the donation boxes there.
North Texas area Meals on Wheels locations will be accepting blanket donations.
These donated blankets will be distributed to local Meals on Wheels recipients.
