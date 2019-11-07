Young Co. SH 114 widening project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - State Highway 114 from FM 1769 to US 281 is currently a risky place to try to pass a slow driver, semi or tractor, but this new project will make rural driving in Young County a little bit safer.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is planning on widening the SH 114 roadway to a three lane highway with shoulders in Young County.
Three lanes allows a designated passing lane. Westbound will have 2 lanes for passing for about two miles while the Eastbound side will have 1 lane. Then they will flip and give Eastbound 2 lanes, and the Westbound down to 1.
TXDOT officials tell us that they hope that this will allow for safer passing on rural highways in the state.
Instead of drivers getting stuck behind a big piece of farm equipment or a semi-truck and taking a huge risk by crossing the center line to pass them, cars know that they will have a safe chance to pass about every two miles.
They will be building 12 miles of road, with a price tag of $13.3 million.
The culvert work started mid-Ocotber with 25 culverts that need to be extended for the wider highway.
That same contractor will also be working on 56 driveways along the route, by either replacing their pipes and driveways or repaving their driveways. This process is expected to take several months.
The contractor has been given 18 months to complete this job.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.