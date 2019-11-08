Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 11 of Blitz on 6 action:
Northside 0 Paducah 46 - FINAL
Rider vs WFHS @ 7:00 p.m. - GOTW
Hirschi at Mineral Wells @ 7:00 p.m.
Burkburnett at Springtown @ 7:00 p.m.
Iowa Park at Krum @ 7:00 p.m.
Graham vs Vernon @ 7:00 p.m.
Bowie vs Pilot Point @ 7:30 p.m.
City View vs Nocona @ 7:30 p.m.
Holliday vs S&S Consolidated @ 7:30 p.m.
Seymour vs Chico @ 7:00 p.m.
Olney at Alvord @7:00 p.m.
Munday at Memphis @ 7:00 p.m.
Quanah at Shamrock @ 7:00 p.m.
Petrolia vs Windthorst @ 7:00 p.m.
Electra vs Archer City @ 7:00 p.m.
Chillicothe vs Crowell @ 7:30 p.m.
Saint Jo vs Perrin-Whitt @ 7:30 p.m.
Throckmorton vs Woodson @ 7:30 p.m.
Forestburg vs Fannindel @ 7:30 p.m.
Wichita Christian vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ 6:00 p.m.
No Games
Henrietta
Knox City
Newcastle
Benjamin
Gold-Burg
Notre Dame
