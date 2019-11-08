Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 11

Check out all the scores and highlights from Week 11 of Blitz on 6 action (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull and Katelyn Fox | November 8, 2019 at 4:25 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 4:48 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 11 of Blitz on 6 action:

Thursday

DISTRICT 3-1A DI

Northside 0 Paducah 46 - FINAL

Friday

DISTRICT 3-5A DII

Rider vs WFHS @ 7:00 p.m. - GOTW

DISTRICT 4-4A DI

Hirschi at Mineral Wells @ 7:00 p.m.

Burkburnett at Springtown @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4A DII

Iowa Park at Krum @ 7:00 p.m.

Graham vs Vernon @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DI

Bowie vs Pilot Point @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

City View vs Nocona @ 7:30 p.m.

Holliday vs S&S Consolidated @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DI

Seymour vs Chico @ 7:00 p.m.

Olney at Alvord @7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A DII

Munday at Memphis @ 7:00 p.m.

Quanah at Shamrock @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-2A DII

Petrolia vs Windthorst @ 7:00 p.m.

Electra vs Archer City @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-1A DI

Chillicothe vs Crowell @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 9-1A DI

Saint Jo vs Perrin-Whitt @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 8-1A DII

Throckmorton vs Woodson @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 9-1A DII

Forestburg vs Fannindel @ 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

No Games

Bye Week

Henrietta

Knox City

Newcastle

Benjamin

Gold-Burg

Notre Dame

