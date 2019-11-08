Hangar Holiday prepares to open for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The largest public craft and vendor show in Texoma is back this weekend.
Starting this Saturday at 9:00 a.m., over 200 vendors will spend the day at the MPEC for Hangar Holiday.
The MPEC is located at 1000 5th St in downtown Wichita Falls.
The event is free for the public to attend.
The market will close for the day at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and will re-open at 11:00 a.m. Sunday and continue until 5:00 p.m.
Hangar Holiday is sponsored by the Sheppard Spouses’ Club (SSC), which is a non-profit that is not associated to any governmental entity.
All donations and proceeds from the event will go to award the Annual SSC Scholarship Awards and to hand out grants to local charities.
These scholarships are handed out to military spouses and children.
For more information about Hangar Holiday you can visit the SSC website, the SSC Facebook page and the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.