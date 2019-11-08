Is Echo purr-fect for your family?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of Friday on First at Five, it is our Pet of the Week.
Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris in studio with Echo.
Echo is a cute female tabby looking for a forever home because right now she is with a foster family.
Saturday Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo right next to Target off of Kemp Boulevard from noon until 4:00 p.m. with sweet Echo and some other kitties and dogs who are also in need of adoption.
This is not a free process but the $125 adoption fee will provide spay or neutering, shots and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
If you would like to get a head start on the adoption process, you can fill out an Adoption Form.
For more information you can always visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website.
