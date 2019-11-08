Local businesses supporting local artists

Peggy Rogers, an adult cognitive teacher at the Allred Unit and renter of a booth of out Bird of a Feather Vintage Market, held a book signing during the Artwalk tonight to showcase her book, The Undisclosed Cavern. She says the book is fictional but does have plenty of names of her real life friends and family, blending the two together. Rogers said that her students inspired her to take the next step and get the book published.