Lott appeal denied in 2016 murder case

FORT WORTH, Texas (TNN) - An appeal for convicted killer, Kody Lott, has been denied by the Court of Appeals Second Appellate District in Fort Worth.
Lott’s attorneys were asking for a new trial after appealing some of the evidence that was allowed in his trial for killing 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo as she walked home from McNiel Middle School.
The appeal said the initial traffic stop that was made two days after the murder was unjustified and that Lott’s rights were violated in his taped confession.
Both of those issues were addressed and allowed by District Judge Bob Brotherton before Lott’s trial began last year.
