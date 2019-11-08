Midwestern State growth helps it and community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “Dual credit has exploded in the state of Texas.”
At MSU Texas enrollment in its dual credit program jumped from eight students to nearly 60 this year, and the high schools involved are happy with the program.
“We’ve had a good response from City View and Wichita Falls ISD on it,” vice president of enrollment management Fred Dietz said.
It also helps with the recruitment of students which extends beyond the classroom.
“As we promote midwestern state university we promote the city of Wichita Falls,” Dietz said.
The school just saw it’s second-largest freshman class this semester.
Giving a boost to businesses around Wichita Falls as students explore outside of class, and get the feel of the city, helping them get comfortable.
“I like just the smaller town environment because I’m from near Dallas, it’s more peaceful,” history freshman Cole Myers said.
All while increasing retention by three percent.
“It’s one of those notions that we recruit them hard and we get them here, and we want to keep them here,” Dietz said.
Pushing the growth of the university forward, while drawing more and more people to the city of Wichita Falls.
“A lot of the credit for retention goes to the faculty and the deans for what I’ll say, being more intrusive with students making sure that they know where the resources are,” Dietz said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.