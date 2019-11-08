Montague County creates new HR department

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Bowie News reports that the Montague County Commissioners have voted to create a Human Resources department.
The report said the Nov. 6 vote was made to help coordinate the county’s 100-plus employees.
A new HR department was the only item on the agenda as the court met in a called session at 2:30 p.m.
The Bowie News reported the need for an HR department had been talked about during the past several years without a specific proposal ever being developed. County Judge Rick Lewis said he was going to wait until the spring but decided to see if it could get done before the end of 2019.
The report said the new department would consist of one person to process payroll, accounts payable and benefits while a treasurer would do the banking, checks and distribution of payments.
